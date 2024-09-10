Mets legend Ed Kranepool, member of 1969 World Series team, dead at 79

New York Mets legendary first baseman Ed Kranepool, who played all 18 years in MLB with the team since its inception in 1962, has died, the team announced on Monday.

The Mets announced that Kranepool suffered a cardiac arrest in Boca Raton, Florida, on Sunday. He was 79 years old.

“We are incredibly heartbroken to learn of Ed Kranepool’s passing,” a statement from Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen read. “He was an original Met, who debuted at age 17 in 1962. After starring at James Monroe High School in the Bronx, he would go on to play for his hometown team for the next 18 years, the longest tenured player in franchise history, appearing in 1,853 games with the Mets.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Ed hit a home run in Game 3 of the 1969 World Series to help the Miracle Mets capture the title. He was inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame in 1990. Ed continued to work tirelessly in the community on behalf of the organization after his playing career ended. We cherished the time we spent with Ed during Old Timers’ Day and in the years since. Hearing Mets stories and history from Ed was an absolute joy. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.”

Kranepool, who was inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame in 1990, has been around the team in recent years, as the Cohens mentioned, spending time at Citi Field in Queens for Old Timers’ Day, and in 2019, joined some of his old teammates from the 1969 “Miracle Mets” for the team’s 50th anniversary of its first World Series title.

Kranepool was diagnosed with diabetes shortly after retirement, and in 2017 he needed a toe removed due to an infected abscess. The infection, though, could not be controlled because his kidneys were failing.

HOW FRANCISCO LINDOR BECAME THE MOST UNDERAPPRECIATED PLAYER IN BASEBALL

In 2019, Kranepool had a successful kidney transplant, which former teammate Ron Swoboda said made things better for him.

“He battled for so long and never complained about anything,” Swoboda said, per the Mets. “I thought once he got his kidney transplant things would be great. He was a wonderful guy and even better teammate. We went into the restaurant business together. I can’t believe he is gone.”

Another teammate, Jerry Kooman, called Kranepool “the best first baseman I ever played with,” while Cleon Jones noted, “I just spoke to Ed last week, and we talked about how we were the last two originals who signed with the Mets.”

“Eddie was a big bonus baby, and I wasn’t,” Jones added. “He never had an ego and was just one of the guys. He was a wonderful person.”

Kranepool was 17 years old when he signed with the Mets in 1962, playing just three games for the organization that year before a larger role in 1963, when he played 86 games.

In 1965, he made his first and only All-Star team, hitting .253/.303/.371 with 10 homers, 24 doubles and 53 RBI in 153 games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Over his 1,853 career games, Kranepool slashed .261/.316/.377 with 118 homers, 614 RBI and 536 runs scored.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.