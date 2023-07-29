Mets’ Max Scherzer says ‘bunch of people’ will have conversations with front office after trading closer

The New York Mets traded closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins for two young prospects Thursday night, signaling that the Mets will more than likely be sellers at the trade deadline.

It’s been a wildly disappointing season for the Mets, who entered the 2023 MLB season with sky-high expectations after going on a spending spree during the offseason.

After winning 101 games in 2022, the Mets have not been above .500 since June 3 and sit 6 1/2 games back for the final wild-card spot after a 5-1 win over the Washington Nationals Friday night.

Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was asked about the Robertson trade following the win, and the three-time Cy Young winner was blunt.

“Disappointed. I mean, obviously. We put ourselves in this position,” Scherzer told reporters after earning his ninth win of the season. “We haven’t played well enough as a team. I’ve had a hand in that for why we’re in the position that we’re at. Can’t get mad at anybody but yourself, but it stinks.”

When asked whether he thought the Mets could make a postseason run if the front office kept the team together, Scherzer said he would need to speak with members of the front office.

“Probably got to have a conversation with the front office,” Scherzer told reporters. “You traded our closer away. A bunch of people are going to have to have conversations with the front office”

Scherzer has a player option next season for $43.3 million, and the eight-time All-Star expressed belief New York can build a contender next year.

“With Steve [Cohen] and the rest of this organization, you can see a path forward. You can see a path to contend next year,” Scherzer said.

When asked whether the Robertson move signaled the club was “open for business,” Mets general manager Billy Eppler said the team is “listening to where clubs are when they call us.”