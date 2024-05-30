Mets plan to DFA pitcher who threw glove into stands, called team ‘worst’ in ‘whole f—ing MLB’: report

The frustrations are starting to boil over for the New York Mets.

They lost again Wednesday, their 25th loss in their last 35 games after being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

LA scored six runs in the eighth inning after entering the frame tied 3-3.

After the Dodgers went ahead, Mets reliever Jorge López argued a check swing called a ball, and third base umpire Ramon De Jesus ejected López.

Lopez untucked his jersey while walking off the field, and the right-hander launched his glove over the protective netting and into the stands, giving a fan a souvenir.

After the game, manager Carlos Mendoza called the move “unacceptable,” and they would deal with the matter “internally.”

Well, their corresponding move is designating him for assignment, according to multiple reports.

After Mendoza spoke, Lopez called the Mets the “worst team in the whole f—ing MLB,” a move that also was deemed “unacceptable,” according to SNY.

The right-hander was asked if he regretted throwing the glove, and his answer was pretty blunt.

“No. I don’t regret it,” he said.

Then, he ripped his own squad.

“I think we’ve been the worst team in the whole f—ing MLB. Whatever happened happens. I didn’t really want to do it… If they want me to be here, I’ll be here.”

Well, it doesn’t appear he will be there.

SNY reporter Steve Gelbs said he gave Lopez a chance to “clarify” his sentiment – but he said exactly what he meant.

Ohtani’s homer was the bow on a six-run eighth inning for the Dodgers – they entered the frame tied at three.

The Mets have had several deflating losses this month, blowing way too many late leads to count. It’s not just the amount of losses, but how they’ve come – add this one to the list.

It was already a bad day for the Mets, who had earlier placed Edwin Diaz on the injured list with a shoulder impingement. Then, Pete Alonso left the game in the first inning after getting hit in the hand by a pitch.

Their schedule isn’t getting any easier. They welcome the defending National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend.

