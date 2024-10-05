Mets play broadcaster’s viral call of Pete Alonso’s home run on plane, give him standing ovation

The New York Mets are widely regarded as having the best announcers in the sport, and Thursday night offered an example why.

Howie Rose, who has been calling Mets games since 1995 and grew up a fan of the team, was on the call on 880 AM in New York, and both Rose and Pete Alonso delivered in the huge moment.

Trailing 2-0 and two outs away from elimination, Alonso blasted a three-run home run to give New York a 3-2 lead. They eventually won, 4-2, to advance past the Milwaukee Brewers into the divisional round.

If the Mets wind up winning it all, Rose’s call will surely be on the highlight video.

“It’s gone! He did it! He did it! Pete Alonso with the most memorable home run of his career!” Rose exclaimed as the ball trickled over the fence. “Pete Alonso keeps this fairy-tale season going with the fairy-tale swing of his career! 3-2 New York!”

Rose and the Mets are headed to Philadelphia for the NLDS against the Phillies after the champagne showers.

While on the plane, though, with Rose sitting near the front and the rest of the team several rows back, someone played the call on the plane’s speakers.

Rose was shy at first, even covering his ears, but Mets players gave him a standing ovation.

The broadcaster turned around, pointed at Alonso and saluted, and the two shared a huge embrace.

Rose was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame along with TV broadcaster Gary Cohen last year. Thursday night’s home run call automatically goes into Rose’s Mt. Rushmore of calls. Rose was also behind the mic for Mike Piazza’s home run in the Mets’ first home game after 9/11 and Stéphane Matteau’s goal in 1994 to send the New York Rangers to the Stanley Cup Final.

The miraculous victory is déjà vu for the Mets. It came just three days after the Mets fought back from down 3-0 in the eighth and 7-6 in the ninth against the Atlanta Braves to clinch a postseason spot in their first game of a doubleheader.

Everything looked like it was down the drain for the Mets, who, after pulling Jose Quintana following six scoreless innings, allowed back-to-back homers to start the seventh inning. Alonso’s blast was the first in MLB history by a player when his team was trailing in the 9th inning or later of a winner-take-all postseason game, according to OPTA Stats.

This marks the first time the Mets and Phillies will play each other in the postseason. The first pitch is scheduled for Saturday at 4:08 p.m. ET.

This marks the first time the Mets and Phillies will play each other in the postseason. The first pitch is scheduled for Saturday at 4:08 p.m. ET.