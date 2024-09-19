Mets rookie Christian Scott has to wait until 2026 to pitch again as he will undergo special elbow surgery

New York Mets rookie Christian Scott will not just miss the end of the 2024 campaign, but all of 2025 as well, after needing special surgery on his pitching elbow.

Scott, who has been trying to recover from a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm, will get a combined Tommy John ligament replacement as well as an internal brace.

Instead of a traditional Tommy John surgery, this hybrid procedure, which will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister next week, usually requires less recovery time.

However, since it is the end of the regular season next week, Scott’s recovery will take him through the 2025 season, according to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza.

“I think it’s safe to say that he’s done for next year,” he said. “That’s why we waited – he gave it a try because if this was the decision, we knew he was going to be done anyway.”

Scott, who has not pitched in an MLB game since July 21, was throwing off the mound last month. However, when attempting to ramp up his recovery, he was having trouble with his off-speed pitches.

“Once we started to reach that over 82, 83 mph, it’s kind of the same feeling as before,” Scott said of throwing those off-speed pitches. “Talked to a lot of the medical staff, a lot of these guys here. We decided this is the best decision moving forward.”

It is a tough break for Scott, who was voted the Mets’ minor league pitcher of the year after posting a 2.57 ERA this year before being called to the big leagues. Scott pitched in nine games for the Mets, posting a 4.56 ERA in his starts (47.1 innings).

Scott understands a long road to recovery is ahead, but he also understands, as a pitcher, this comes with the territory.

“I love to go out and compete, and I love to do what I do,” Scott said. “This is the best job in the world. But at the same time, this is what we sign up for. It’s unfortunate, but at the same time, be positive about it and go out and be the best version of myself I possibly can on a day-to-day basis and do everything I can to get my body in a position to compete in ’26.”

Scott was a fifth-round pick by the Mets in the 2021 MLB Amateur Draft after starring for the Florida Gators.

