Miami’s Hanna Cavinder fires back at troll after Carson Beck NIL dig

Hanna Cavinder, the Miami Hurricanes basketball star who is dating Heisman Trophy contender Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, had time for a social media troll on Sunday.

Cavinder responded to a comment posted on one of her TikTok videos showing her getting on a private plane to head to Athens, Georgia, to watch the Bulldogs take on Auburn. The TikTok user wrote, “We all know Carson’s (private jet) NIL deal took care of this one.”

“I guess it’s crazy for a girl to have her own bag,” Cavinder responded in a separate video.

Cavinder got to watch her boyfriend help Georgia top Auburn 31-13. Beck was 23 of 29 with 240 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

Beck did, in fact, sign an NIL deal with Air Star Charter. He followed in the footsteps of other college football star quarterbacks, including Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart and Texas’ Quinn Ewers.

But Cavinder has drawn a ton of NIL interest, along with sister Haley Cavinder, since NIL deals became a way for student-athletes to earn money.

Hanna Cavinder has an NIL evaluation of $863,000, according to On3 Sports. She has one of the top valuations on On3 Sports among female athletes thanks to her large social media following.

She recently went on the offensive after Beck’s appearance was criticized on social media.

“It’s actually sickening nowadays how society can just, you know, we turn a blind eye to someone’s comments about what a person looks like online. And it’s just sickening that people all get satisfaction of humiliating someone about their looks,” she said in her response.

Georgia is 4-1 on the season.

