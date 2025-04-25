Micah Parsons raises eyebrows with reaction to Cowboys’ 1st-round draft pick

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons is working double duty in his roles as an NFL player and an NFL Draft analyst for Bleacher Report on Thursday.

But that doesn’t mean he keeps his bias separate, as Parsons has shared his emotional reactions to how the draft has played out so far in relation to how it affects his team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Early in the first round, when the Carolina Panthers took wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona, Parsons threw a fit, agonizing over the fact that his team would not get to draft the star pass catcher.

After the pick was announced, Parsons was seen burying his face in his hands, then punched a nearby pillow.

“That was supposed to be our pick!” Parsons cried on the Bleacher Report live broadcast. “He was supposed to be opposite of CeeDee Lamb!”

Then, when it came time for the Cowboys to make their own pick, Parsons was hardly enthusiastic.

GET FULL 2025 NFL DRAFT COVERAGE WITH REAL-TIME PICKS, EXPERT ANALYSIS AND CAN’T-MISS MOMENTS

As the Cowboys’ pick of offensive lineman Tyler Booker was announced, Parsons’ smile faded, he didn’t say a word, and then lightly threw his hands up.

Then, when Parsons’ Bleacher Report co-hosts began to laugh at the Cowboys pass rusher for his lukewarm response to the pick, he changed his tune.

“Hold on! I actually am excited about the pick!” Parsons said, adding that he believes Booker is “a beast.”

Parsons then made the excuse that “I just wanted to see that on my side of the ball,” despite rooting for the team to take McMillian, an offensive player, just minutes earlier.

“I’m not mad at the pick!” he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Parsons offered a lukewarm response in last year’s draft after his Cowboys selected offensive lineman Tyler Guyton, who was not listed as one of Parson’s preferred players. After that announcement, Parsons sat there with a blank emotionless face, then shook his head.