Michael Block receives Charles Schwab Challenge, Canadian Open invite after PGA Championship finish

Michael Block captivated the golfing world with his unsuspecting performance at the PGA Championship this weekend and now the California club pro will have another chance to steal the show on the PGA Tour when he plays at the Charles Schwab Challenge beginning Thursday.

Block, 46, quickly became a fan favorite making an ace in his final round while paired with Rory McIlroy and finished tied for fifteenth after posting a 1-over 281 finish.

The score qualified him for next year’s major at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

“It’s amazing. I’m living a dream,” he said tearfully after the final round in an interview with CBS Sports.

“I’m making sure I enjoy this moment. I’ve learned that after my 46 years of life that it’s not going to get better than this. There’s no way. No chance in hell. So I’m going to enjoy this.”

But things seemingly have gotten better.

Not long after the final round, Block got the call that he had received the final sponsor exemption into the Charles Schwab Challenge.

“I just got a call from Colonial, and I’m in next week … which is really even more mind-boggling now,” Block said, via the PGA Tour’s website. “I’m readjusting flights to head to Dallas and Fort Worth, so I’m looking forward to that, to say the least.”

“I’ve never played the golf course before, but I think it’s going to set up very well for me, from what I know. It’s tight, it’s fast, it’s hot. Great greens. That’s me.”

Not long after, the RBC Canadian Open also offered Block an invitation to next month’s tournament.

Block’s finish was the best for a club pro at the PGA Championship since Lonnie Nielsen finished in a tie for 11th in 1986 at Inverness Club. He also earned close to $290,000 in prize money — his largest tournament payday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.