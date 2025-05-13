Michael Jordan should give fans ‘behind the curtain’ insight on NBA coverage, longtime broadcaster says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBC announced that Michael Jordan will be a special contributor to their NBA coverage when it begins in the 2025-2026 season on Monday.

Longtime sports broadcaster Kevin Harlan talked about what the public should expect from Jordan behind the desk.

“I think when you talk about perhaps the greatest player who has ever played our game, it’s always the inside stuff, which I think is most captivating,” Harlan said during a recent appearance on OutKick’s “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich.”

“You don’t have to rattle off stats, you can talk about your personal experience, and if you talk about his battles with Reggie Miller and talk about how he prepared for a Game 7 or how he prepared for a new series or how he prepared for sections of the regular season. I think that’s what people – they want to see what’s behind the curtain.”

“We all have access to the numbers, we read the stories, but I want Jordan to tell me stuff that I don’t know.”

Harlan cited an interview he did with the late Kobe Bryant, and how insightful he was, and Harlan would want Jordan to provide similar insight.

“To hear Kobe talk in detail about footwork, positioning, reads, schemes, all of it, preparation, day of preparation, after-game routine, like that’s the kind of stuff I want to hear Jordan talk about,” Harlan said.

Harlan said wants Jordan to take fans “behind the scenes.”

“We have a barrage of stories from hosts and their analysts, those are great, there is only one Michael Jordan, there is only one Kobe Bryant, and to hear them talk about various facets of the game,” Harlan said.

“You don’t have to be there dishing off 18 different things, pick one thing, pick two things, take people behind the scenes and back of the curtain and unveil what it’s like to be in that position for that coach for that team. Some personal experience, not ‘Well in my day’ not that kind of stuff, but one way to prepare against a great defender is dot dot dot.”

NBC carried the rights to the NBA from 1990-2002, Jordan’s peak years. After 23 years without it, the NBA will return to the network when their 11-year contract begins in October.

“I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC,” Jordan said during a video message. “The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”

Jordan had not been a part of any network since his retirement, but did have a documentary about his career, “The Last Dance,” air on ESPN in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

