Michael Jordan’s agent accuses LeBron James of cherry-picking teams to win championships

The NBA’s greatest-player-of-all-time debate has raged on as LeBron James has continued to excel in the twilight of his NBA career.

Some fans say the NBA’s best-ever is Michael Jordan, the fierce competitor who won six titles in eight seasons. Other fans say it is James, a four-time champion and the league’s all-time leading scorer.

Jordan’s longtime agent, David Falk, added fuel to the fire that is the “G.O.A.T” debate.

Falk listed Jordan as his best-ever but, shockingly, did not have James as his second-best ever, and took a swipe at the current Los Angeles Lakers star.

The agent said his next-best player after Jordan is either Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Kobe Bryant.

“I really like LeBron,” Falk said, via Sports Business Journal. “But I think if Jordan had cherry-picked what teams he wanted to be on and two other superstars, he would’ve won 15 championships.”

Falk said James would “probably” land in his top ten best players ever.

Jordan’s former agent referenced James’ tenure with the Miami Heat with his “cherry-picked” comment.

James, after being unable to capture a title in his first seven seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, departed in free agency for the Miami Heat.

James, alongside star center Chris Bosh, signed with the Heat in free agency to join Dwayne Wade, and created the “Big 3.” A lot of fans credit the Heat for being the first to create a “superteam.”

In his four seasons with the Heat, James won two championships.

Jordan, on the other hand, stuck with the Chicago Bulls until after his second retirement, when he joined the Washington Wizards.

