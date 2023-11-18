Michigan assistant coach Chris Partridge dismissed just one day after Jim Harbaugh accepts three-game ban

Jim Harbaugh will miss a second consecutive game when the Michigan Wolverines take on Maryland, but another coach won’t be making the trip to College Park this weekend.

Michigan announced that linebackers coach Chris Partridge had been dismissed effective immediately. Rick Minter will instead step in and serve as the Wolverine’s linebackers coach for Saturday’s matchup with the Terrapins.

The university did not specify whether Partridge’s removal was connected in any way to the ongoing sign-stealing scandal. “Effective today, Chris Partridge has been relieved of his duties as a member of the Michigan Football staff,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement on Friday.

Minter was named Michigan’s director of player personnel in 2015. He has since served in various coaching roles, including special teams coach and safeties coach. He was the team’s linebackers coach for three years from 2016-19. He spent the past three seasons as a co-defensive coordinator at Ole Miss.

Partridge’s departure marks the second staffer to leave a position in the football program over the past few weeks. Former recruiting analyst Connor Stalions stepped down earlier this month after his name was linked to the alleged sign-stealing operation.

On Thursday, Harbaugh agreed to accept his three-game ban. The decision effectively canceled a previously scheduled hearing which would have discussed whether Harbaugh could coach the team for either of the two remaining regular season games.

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore was Michigan’s interim coach during this past Saturday’s win over No. 10 Penn State. The 24-15 victory marked the Wolverines’ first win against a ranked opponent. After the game, Moore broke down in tears when he spoke about Harbaugh and how the team responded to the head coach’s suspension.

After Saturday’s game against Maryland, the Wolverines return to Michigan Stadium to take on the rival Ohio State Buckeyes.