Michigan coach arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated, suspended just 10 days after hiring

Greg Scruggs was hired as Michigan’s defensive line coach March 6.

Ten days later, he was arrested.

The former NFL defensive lineman was arrested in the early hours of Saturday for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Ann Arbor Police arrested Scruggs at around 3 a.m., and head coach Sherrone Moore announced Scruggs’ suspension later in the afternoon.

“He made no excuses and has taken accountability for his actions,” Moore said of Scruggs’ “unfortunate mistake.”

Scruggs joined a staff that has had a lot of turnover. Moore replaced Jim Harbaugh after nine seasons, the final one ending with a long-coveted national championship.

The university also named Wink Martindale its defensive coordinator after he spent the previous two seasons with the New York Giants in the same role.

Scruggs coached Wisconsin’s defensive line last season. He was a New York Jets assistant defensive line coach in 2022 following two seasons as an assistant with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

He was a defensive lineman at Louisville from 2008 to 2011, playing for the program for three years while Moore was starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant.

Scruggs, who is from Cincinnati, was drafted by Seattle in the seventh round in 2012 and played in 18 games over four seasons with the Seahawks and Chicago Bears.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

