Michigan defeats Ohio State for third straight year after last-minute interception

With two of the top three college football teams in the country playing at The Big House Saturday, the game of the year was expected.

No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State delivered on that expectation in a battle for the Big Ten East Division between two of the top three defenses in the country.

Michigan defeated Ohio State 30-24 in the 119th edition of The Game, the third consecutive win in the rivalry for the Wolverines.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS AS COLLEGE FOOTBALL ENTERS RIVALRY WEEK

In a back-and-forth second half, the Wolverines got the stop they needed, intercepting Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord in their own territory with 25 seconds left.

Michigan went on a physical drive in the fourth quarter while up three, killing the clock and taking a six-point lead. Michigan got the ball with 8:05 left in the fourth quarter after an Ohio State touchdown cut the lead to three. A 13-play, seven-minute drive by Michigan that ended with a field goal gave the Buckeyes just 1:05 to get into the end zone.

Running Blake Corum finished the day with 22 carries for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

“It means everything to me,” Corum said on the field after the win. “My guys, we all came back for each other. We did it today. This is what we came back for. Games like this. In The Big House, when your back’s against the wall and people think you can’t do it. People calling you all types of names. But we stand strong, and we stay together as one and we came up victorious.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Wolverines looked like they were going to put Ohio State away early, jumping out to a 14-3 lead in the second quarter.

Michigan got on the board first after a first quarter Will Johnson interception of McCord, Corum capitalizing with a one-yard touchdown run on fourth down.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy put Michigan up by two scores in the second quarter with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson.

But Ohio State responded, going on a seven-play, 73-yard drive capped by a 3-yard touchdown pass from McCord to Emeka Egbuka.

Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. finished the day with 5 catches for 118 yards and a touchdown, while McCord threw for 271 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.