Michigan fires offensive coordinator amid computer crimes investigation

The University of Michigan has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss “after a review of iniversity policies,” athletic director Warde Manuel announced Friday.

Weiss has been under investigation for computer crimes allegedly committed at the school’s training center.

“I am proud of the success we achieved over the last two seasons and grateful to all of the Michigan players, coaches, and staff,” Weiss said in a statement on Twitter. “The potential of Team 144 knows no bounds.

“I have nothing but respect for the University of Michigan and the people who make it such a great place. I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game that I love.”

The alleged crimes, which are unknown at this point, took place between Dec. 21-23 at Schembechler Hall.

ESPN notes that Weiss’ firing is expected to be “for cause” because there is a clause in his contract that includes “for cause” firings for both a conviction of a felony and a morality conduct issue.

Weiss had previously been placed on paid leave while he “fully cooperated” with the investigation.

The 39-year-old joined the Wolverines in 2021 as the quarterbacks coach before his promotion heading into last season. He spent the previous 13 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens in a variety of coaching roles, working with Jim Harbaugh’s brother, John, during their 2009 Super Bowl run.

This is not the only controversy for the Wolverines this offseason, which is not even three weeks old. Harbaugh and the university have reportedly been accused of several violations due to the head coach providing “false or misleading information” to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods.

The Wolverines went 13-1 this season, losing to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in the College Football Playoff.