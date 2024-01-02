Michigan players troll Alabama following thrilling Rose Bowl win

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

University of Michigan players used a social media influencer’s Alabama skit to troll the Crimson Tide following their Rose Bowl win to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.

Druski put together a viral video during the college football season, when he tailed a rambunctious Alabama fan with one of the most memorable lines being, “I don’t give a piss about nothing but the Tide, baby!”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Michigan wide receivers Roman Wilson, Logan Forbes and Fredrick Moore were among the players in the video.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

The Wolverines won the game in overtime, 27-20. The team made a goal-line stand to prevent Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe from getting into the end zone and possibly tying the game.

QUARTERBACK DJ UIAGALELEI TRANSFERRING TO FLORIDA STATE, TO PLAY FOR 3RD COLLEGE TEAM

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy had 221 passing yards and three touchdowns in the win. Wilson made a 4-yard touchdown grab with 1:34 left in regulation.

“Everything that we went through this entire year made us unbreakable, and in the biggest moments, we were going to show up,” said McCarthy, who was named the Offensive Player of the Game.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said he believes the team will keep fighting and reach their goal of a national title. The Wolverines will play Washington on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If ever a game was going to be won up front, it was going to be won with toughness and physicality,” Harbaugh said. “Our guys were just there in rhythm and got it done. Epic game. Epic game. The stick-togetherness — I guess what people don’t know, how could they know, what the togetherness is like? There’s just nothing that can separate these guys.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.