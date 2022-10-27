Michigan’s Donovan Edwards explains antisemitic retweet, claims it was a ‘glitch’

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards claimed an antisemitic tweet he shared on his Twitter page was a “glitch” and expressed his distaste for any kind of hate or stereotyping.

Edwards explained himself in a tweet Thursday morning.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The retweet was a glitch,” he wrote. “I speak for myself. I know what’s in my heart. I am unequivocally against racism, exploitation & oppression in all forms, including stereotyping and trafficking in hate. I have nothing but love for others & I never judge anyone based on race or religion.”

The tweet Edwards allegedly shared read, “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed.”

The tweet featured Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, during his “Drink Champs” interview and Charlamagne tha God’s interview with a music executive.

RAMS’ AARON DONALD LEAVES DONDA SPORTS AMID KANYE ‘YE’ WEST CONTROVERSY

It is unclear whether Edwards will face discipline. Michigan did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Over the course of the week, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown both separated from Ye’s Donda Sports agency over the remarks. Ye himself has lost most of his sneaker business with several sneaker giants.

Antonio Brown has been one of the few people to defend Ye.

Edwards, a sophomore, played in five games for the undefeated Wolverines this season. He has 307 rushing yards and four touchdowns as well as eight catches for 89 yards and a receiving score.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Michigan is set to play Michigan State as part of their long-standing in-state rivalry.