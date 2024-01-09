Michigan’s Donovan Edwards starts National Championship with 2 touchdowns in 1st quarter

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Michigan Wolverines got out to a fast start in the National Championship against the Washington Huskies on Monday night, and it was primarily thanks to running back Donovan Edwards.

Edwards scored two touchdowns on Michigan’s first two drives of the game. The Wolverines ran a total of 12 plays on their initial drives and ended with the same result — an Edwards touchdown.

He started the game with a 41-yard touchdown run and then scored on a 46-yard touchdown run. He only touched the ball twice.

Michigan led the game 14-3 in the first quarter.

Michigan was looking for its first national title since 1997.

Edwards, a junior, entered the game with 393 rushing yards and 249 receiving yards this season. He had three total touchdowns before he scored against Washington.

He called playing in the National Championship a “dream come true.”

“Every kid wants to be at this stage, wants to be here. Whether everything has gone right for you or hasn’t, you have to sit down with yourself and just embrace where you are,” he said last week, via Sports Illustrated.

“There is only two teams playing still in college football, so to be one of the teams still playing, it’s a blessing, because when you’re a kid you want to do certain things, win a high school ring, National Championship ring, professional ring.

“So the opportunity for us right now is amazing because we’re able to check all of our goals as children. This year, too, we checked the boxes in all our goals thus far. Just have one more job to do, one more game to play to reach the ultimate goal.”

