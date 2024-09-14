Michigan’s Greg Harden, who advised Tom Brady, Michael Phelps and more, dies at 75

Former University of Michigan counselor Greg Harden has died. He was 75.

Harden counseled Tom Brady, Michael Phelps, Desmond Howard and J.J. McCarthy, among others.

Michigan athletics spokesman Dave Ablauf said the family had informed the athletic department that Harden had died Thursday due to complications from surgery.

The late Bo Schembechler, a College Football Hall of Fame coach, hired Harden in 1986 as a staff consultant and student-athlete personal-development program counselor.

Howard, who won the Heisman Trophy with Michigan in 1991, was part of the first wave of Wolverines to count Harden as a confidant, mentor and friend.

“Greg brought wisdom, joy and his calming nature to every encounter,” Howard said. “His presence will be missed by all of us.

“Although my family and I are heartbroken, we hold on to the lessons, guidance and memories that will forever be Greg’s legacy. We are blessed beyond measure to have had him in our lives.”

Brady, who went on to win seven Super Bowls in his 22-year NFL career after playing college football at Michigan, credits Harden for his success.

“He meant the world to me, and I could never have had the success I had without the time, energy, love and support he had given me,” Brady said.

Harden was instrumental to Michigan’s most recent quarterback, McCarthy, during their championship run.

The Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback sent the school his thoughts in the form of a letter to Harden.

“You gave me the courage and belief as we fought hand and hand against the demons that I’ve spent my entire life fighting,” McCarthy wrote. “You have inspired me by your ability to unconditionally love everyone and everything.”

Harden, who was from Detroit, earned undergraduate and master’s degrees at Michigan.

He retired from his role as director of counseling for Michigan’s athletic department in 2020. He continued to work, advising student-athletes at Michigan along with the Toronto Maple Leafs as the NHL team’s peak performance coach.

He published his first book, “Stay Sane in an Insane World: How to Control the Controllables and Thrive,” last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

