Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh to return next season, ending NFL rumors: ‘My heart is at the University of Michigan’

Jim Harbaugh has no plans to return to the NFL anytime soon.

University of Michigan president Santa Ono released a statement Monday confirming that Harbaugh would be back in Ann Arbor for his ninth season as head coach in 2023, ending any speculation that the former San Francisco 49ers head coach was eyeing a return to the NFL.

“I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines,” Ono’s statement read. “That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel. Go Blue!”

Michigan also released a statement on behalf of Harbaugh.

“I love the relationships that I have at Michigan – coaches, staff, families, administration, President Santa Ono and especially the players and their families,” his statement began.

“My heart is at the University of Michigan. I once heard a wise man say, ‘Don’t try to out-happy, happy.’ Go blue!”

Harbaugh had been linked to several NFL team’s that parted ways with their respective coaches. He had a Zoom interview with the Denver Broncos last week and reportedly spoke with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper earlier this month.

Harbaugh saw a deal of success in the NFL, coaching the 49ers from 2011-2014 where he won two NFC West titles and reached the NFC championship game three times in four seasons.

He was 44-19-1 during that span and helped the 49ers get to Super Bowl 47, where they lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens.

In eight seasons as Michigan’s head coach, he compiled a 74-25 record. Michigan was 13-0 this season before getting upset by TCU in the College Football Playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.