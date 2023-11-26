Michigan’s Roman Wilson seemingly takes dig at Marvin Harrison Jr., other Ohio State players: ‘Not tough’

Saturday’s big game between No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State was a physical battle that turned into an instant classic – but a Wolverines receiver says he simply just wanted it more.

Roman Wilson caught a touchdown for Michigan in their 30-24 victory over the Buckeyes (on a rather controversial call) to help the Wolverines win their third straight game against Ohio State.

It is not only the biggest rivalry in college football, but it might be the biggest rivalry in all of sports, and it was clear from the jump these two teams don’t like each other.

But even after the game, Wilson kept the trash talk going.

When asked if he had the “sense” that members of Ohio State were “more physical,” he said “definitely not.”

“I told the receivers this whole week – you got guys back there, guys who want to put on the Louis [Vuitton], the $1,000 outfit, you want to act hard, but when you’re out there, they’re not hard. I’ve seen the film – you’re not tough…” Wilson said. “I don’t think they wanted it how I wanted it.”

The outfit remark could be a shot at Marvin Harrison Jr., who once wore Louis Vuitton cleats and an Apple watch during a game.

Wilson’s touchdown went to review after it appeared he bobbled the pass for a bit, and it actually wound up in the hands of a Buckeyes defensive back. However, the call stood, and it remained a touchdown.

Michigan improved to 12-0 on the season – Saturday marked the third time in series history that both teams were 11-0 (2006, 2022, 2023).

The Wolverines, who figure to slide to the No. 2 spot in the rankings, clinched a spot in next Saturday’s Big Ten title game against Iowa with the win, while Ohio State will wait to see their fate on their dampened College Football Playoff hopes.