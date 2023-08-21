Miguel Cabrera jokingly squares up with Jos? Ram?rez after Guardians All-Star’s bout with Tim Anderson

Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera isn’t just known for his home runs.

He’s always trying to make his teammates and others around the league laugh.

He did that Sunday after he was given a custom guitar at Progressive Field prior to a game against the Cleveland Guardians as his final MLB season nears its end.

Among the Guardians who brought the gift to him behind home plate was third baseman Jos? Ram?rez, who made national headlines earlier this month when he got into a fight with Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cabrera decided to make a joke out of it, squaring up with Ram?rez before accepting his gift.

Ram?rez shook his head and was the only who that didn’t laugh as his teammates cackled at Cabrera shaking his fists toward Ram?rez.

TIM ANDERSON OF WHITE SOX HAS SUSPENSION FOR JOS? RAM?REZ FIGHT REDUCED TO FIVE GAMES

“Ah, Miggy! Leave him alone!” the Guardians’ announcer said on a broadcast.

“You better watch out!” his broadcast partner said.

Ram?rez already served his suspension from his Aug. 5 bout with Anderson. The two got into it after a Ram?rez double at Progressive Field. After Ram?rez pointed in Anderson’s face, the shortstop dropped his glove and raised his fists. Ram?rez said he had to defend himself.

Ram?rez landed a big right hook to Anderson’s jaw that knocked him to the dirt.

Ram?rez didn’t seem to get a kick out of Cabrera’s joke.

Anderson appealed his initial six-game suspension, which was reduced to five games. He is currently serving his suspension.

Guardians manager Terry Francona, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh also received one-game suspensions for the benches-clearing brawl.

This is Cabrera’s final road trip to Cleveland, which is why the Guardians presented him the guitar. Cabrera announced he will be retiring after the 2023 season, ending an illustrious 21-year career that included 16 seasons in Detroit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cabrera is considered a sure Hall of Famer with two league MVPs, 12 All-Star appearances, seven Silver Sluggers, four batting titles, one Triple Crown season in 2012 (.330 average, 139 RBIs and 44 homers) and a 2003 World Series win with the Florida Marlins.