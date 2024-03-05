Mike Evans agrees to stay with Bucs amid free agency rumors

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Mike Evans was set to be one of the biggest names on the free-agent market once the NFL offseason officially began, but on Monday, he decided to stick with the team that drafted him.

Evans agreed to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He confirmed the agreement with a post on Instagram, showing a picture of himself in a creamsicle Buccaneers jersey along with a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio from “The Wolf of Wall Street” in the scene in which he tells his co-workers he’s “not f—ing leaving” Stratton Oakmont.

“Fire Them Cannons,” Evans’ post read.

The star wide receiver agreed to a two-year deal worth $52 million, FOX Sports reported.

Evans has earned the title of greatest wide receiver in franchise history as he is on pace to achieve a mark only seen by Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

The five-time Pro Bowler has 10 consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving. Rice had 11 consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving as he played with Hall of Famers Joe Montana and Steve Young.

What makes Evans’ mark possibly even more impressive is that his starting quarterbacks ranged from Tom Brady to Jameis Winston to Josh McCown to Baker Mayfield, with a bevy of backup quarterbacks in between.

Evans broke Randy Moss’ record for most consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start a season with eight. He is also the third player in NFL history with 10 1,000-yard receiving seasons, with Rice and Moss. Rice had 14 during his illustrious career.

Last season, Evans led the NFL for the first time with 13 touchdown catches. He also had 1,255 receiving yards as Tampa Bay won the NFC South title.

With Evans locked up, Tampa Bay can now focus on what it will do with players like Baker Mayfield and Antoine Winfield Jr. to name a few.

