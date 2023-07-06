Mike Francesa calls Jets ‘complete fools’ in rant about ‘Hard Knocks’ rumors

Mike Francesa went on a rant about the New York Jets on his latest podcast episode on the BetRivers Network about how the team shouldn’t let HBO’s “Hard Knocks” in their building to document training camp.

But Francesa failed to acknowledge the Jets already saying they don’t want cameras in their facility, and even worse, HBO reportedly has the authority to force the team into participating this offseason.

During his rant on the matter, te long-time WFAN sports talk radio show host said it would be a “colossal mistake” if the Jets let HBO in the building.

“If the Jets are thinking about [‘Hard Knocks’] in this season, with what they are hoping to accomplish, with what they are going to deal with in terms of attention, this is already, to me, a colossal mistake by ownership, general manager, head coach, whoever had input into this,” he said.

“If you have decided to open your training camp and your development time this year to ‘Hard Knocks,’ they are complete fools. That is the worst thing they can do right now.”

But Jets head coach Robert Saleh has expressed his disinterest in HBO coming to Florham Park, New Jersey.

“I know there are several teams that would love for ‘Hard Knocks’ to be in their building. We’re just not one of them,” he said back in June, per The New York Post.

Pro Football Talk, the outlet that initially reported the league was interested in featuring the Jets as their “Hard Knocks” subject, added to its reporting, saying the NFL “will not be listening to the preferences” of the Jets.

The Jets fall under the criteria that don’t allow them to reject HBO’s wish to film their training camp practices, preseason games, and behind-the-scenes meetings, according to multiple reports. The New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears are in that bubble as well.

But it’s clear none of those other teams have the major storylines that would entice viewership compared to the Jets, and the main reason for that is a man by the name of Aaron Rodgers.

For the first time in his career, Rodgers will be playing for a different team after he made his intentions clear this offseason that he wanted to play for the Jets. The Green Bay Packers eventually obliged, trading him to the Jets to completely alter the franchise’s trajectory for this season.

They are a true Super Bowl contender with him under center.

Obviously, the NFL world would love an all-access pass to Rodgers’ development with the Jets as well as the team’s new direction on offense with Nathaniel Hackett reuniting with the four-time MVP quarterback in New York.

“They don’t need publicity. They are going to have to turn them away; they are going to get so much media attention,” Francesa added.

While that is true, Mike, they won’t be allowed to turn HBO away even if they want to.