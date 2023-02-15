Mike Krzyzewski attends first game at Cameron Indoor Stadium since retirement as Blue Devils end losing streak

For the first time since retiring from college basketball, coach Mike Krzyzewski attended a Duke basketball game.

Coach K was in attendance Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium as the Duke Blue Devils defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 68-64.

Krzyzewski and his wife, Mickie, sat courtside for the game for the first time since the legendary coach called it a career last April.

Krzyzewski retired after losing to North Carolina in the Final Four, and as the winner of 1,202 games and five national championships after 47 years of coaching.

He’s largely stayed away from the program as former Duke player Jon Scheyer has coached his first season of college basketball.

His return to Durham, North Carolina, was almost spoiled by a Notre Dame team that cut its deficit to just two points with 1:25 left in the game after being down by as much as 14.

But Kyle Filipowski scored 22 points and Scheyer became the first men’s ACC coach to win his first 13 games at home.

“For him to be here tonight, you know it’s special for me,” Scheyer said after the game. “I’ve been in so many battles and games here with him. With him right next to me. I don’t know how he felt sitting over there instead of on the bench. But it just means a lot. His support. He’s been incredible throughout this whole year, throughout this whole process. I just wanted to make sure we got the win while he was here.”

The Blue Devils have struggled to repeat the success of last year’s Duke team, sitting at 18-8, and 9-6 in conference play.

Duke entered Tuesday’s game on a two-game losing streak, dropping games to Miami and Virginia last week.

The loss to the Cavaliers was particularly brutal, with the ACC admitting the referees blew a call at the end of regulation that would have given Duke two shots at a top-10 win.

Duke’s Filipowski cut to the basket with 1.2 seconds remaining in the second half and the game tied 58-58, receiving the basketball on the inbounds pass and going up for the dunk.

He was met at the rim by two Cavaliers defenders, and officials called a foul as time expired.

After review, it was determined that the foul occurred after the clock reached 0.0., sending the game into overtime, with the Cavaliers winning, 69-62.

Saturday night, the ACC said the officials made an “incorrect adjudication of the playing rules.”

“A foul was called on Virginia’s Ryan Dunn during a shot attempt by Duke’s Kyle Filipowski as time expired,” the ACC said. “Upon the officials’ review of the play, it was determined that the foul committed occurred after the clock reached 0.0. However, the play should have resulted in two free throws for Duke.”