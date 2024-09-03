Mike Norvell ‘sick’ over Florida State’s horrendous start, takes ownership of team’s early struggles

Florida State has not started off its 2024-2025 campaign in a way that anyone would’ve expected, and head coach Mike Norvell was the first to admit that on Monday night after the Seminoles got off to an 0-2 start with another loss, this time to Boston College.

“I’m just sick to how the season’s started,” a solemn Norvell told reporters after the 28-13 loss to the Eagles at home.

“Obviously, tonight, I failed in preparing the team to be able to go out and respond tonight.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Norvell, who is in his fifth season as Florida State’s head coach, pointed out the team’s shortcomings in Monday night’s loss but ultimately put the blame on himself.

“In all phases, we were not able to execute. I obviously didn’t put them in a position to showcase what I believe this football team is, and it’s extremely disappointing. I apologize to our fans, I apologize to everybody associated with the program – I mean, that was extremely disappointing that we were not better.”

FLORIDA STATE DROPS TO 0-2 AS BOSTON COLLEGE HANDS SEMINOLES ANOTHER UPSET

He continued, “It comes down to me, and it comes down to me being able to prepare this team to go out there and play to the capabilities that I believe that they have.”

Norvell’s mea culpa comes as the Seminoles, initially thought of as a contender for a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff, dropped to 0-2 for the first time since 2021. The defending Atlantic Coast Conference champion previously lost a Week 0 game in Dublin, Ireland, to ACC rival Georgia Tech.

Similar to Monday’s loss, Norvell took ownership of the loss.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s sickening that we came up short in that game,” he said after the loss in Ireland. “Obviously, I take total responsibility and ownership for that. It’s my job to have the team prepared to go and play to the best of our ability. I don’t believe that was our best.”

Florida State looks to redeem itself next week when it hosts the Memphis Tigers (2-0).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.