Mike Tyson opens up about reason behind Jake Paul fight: ‘I’m a glory junkie’

Mike Tyson is 31 years older than YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, but he’s heading into their highly anticipated fight this fall with no hesitation.

In fact, the legendary boxer has a rather optimistic mindset about the whole thing.

“I don’t think he can hurt me.”

In an interview published by Esquire on Monday, Tyson spoke about the constant advice from friends and family about the risks of fighting Paul, who at 27 has seen a successful transition from the world of social media to the boxing ring where he currently holds a 9-1 record.

But for Tyson, it isn’t up for debate.

“I’m a glory junkie. I love people thinking about me all day,” Tyson told the outlet in an interview that took place just days before he suffered a medical emergency on a flight. “I’d rather live a short life of glory than a long life of obscurity. It’s just who I am.”

“This is all I started fighting for – to get all this f—ing status,” he later continued. “I’m going to be chasing it for the rest of my life. I know that. I’m never going to get what I want, because I’m one of those gluttons for pain. I can never get enough.”

Tyson, who turned 58 at the end of June, was on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles in May when he was reported to have suffered nausea and dizziness. His reps said in a statement at the time that the incident had been “due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing.”

The medical episode raised concern for Tyson and led to speculation that the fight would be called off. But Most Valuable Promotions announced that the fight would be postponed following Tyson’s follow-up consultation with medical professionals.

The sanctioned fight, Tyson’s first in nearly two decades, will instead take place on November 15th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Paul will still fight on their originally scheduled date, July 20th, against MMA star and bare knuckle champion boxer Mike Perry.

