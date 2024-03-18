Mike Tyson sends intimidating message to Jake Paul as he ramps up fight training

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Mike Tyson’s boxing match against Jake Paul this summer is likely to be one of the biggest spectacles the sports world will have to offer ahead of the Olympics.

And it doesn’t appear that the 57-year-old boxer who was spotted with a cane only two years ago is backing down from the challenge that the YouTube-star-turned boxer has presented to him.

Tyson posted a 14-second montage of training videos to his X account on Friday, and with it was a message to Paul.

“You still wanna f*** with me?”

In the video, Tyson said he was on his third day of training.

The fight was announced this month. Tyson and Paul will square off on July 20 on Netflix at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas – the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard. Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons,” Paul said in a statement released by Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).

“My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. This will be the fight of a lifetime.”

The fight will mark Paul’s second bout of the year and Tyson’s first since his exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr. in 2020.

“He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT,” Tyson’s statement reads.

“It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

