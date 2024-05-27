Mike Tyson suffers medical scare on flight ahead of fight with Jake Paul: reports

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson had a medical scare, becoming nauseous and dizzy on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday, his representatives told the New York Post.

However, his team says the 57-year-old is “doing great” after the incident that occurred just before landing.

“He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing,” his representatives said in an email to The Post. “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

In Touch Weekly was first to report Tyson’s scare, which they categorized as a “medical emergency.”

“Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “Before the paramedics arrived, the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor – the message even came on everyone’s screens.”

That could certainly be a scary moment for all those involved who were unaware of what Tyson was going through. Luckily, it appears Tyson is doing much better.

The medical scare reportedly delayed passengers from leaving the plane for 25 minutes.

“He was in first class, but we were in an exit row and the stewardess was very chatty,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “They asked us to stay on the plane and landed, so paramedics could enter. She said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger so we wanna make sure he’s OK.’ I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words ‘Mike Tyson,’ and she nodded her head yes.”

This scare for Tyson comes before his fight with Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer, on July 20 at AT&T Stadium. The fight was sanctioned, meaning this will count toward both boxers’ professional records.

There are some who have questioned whether Tyson can physically get back in the ring again. He will turn 58 years old next month (June 30), and he openly said his body feels like “s— right now” with soreness, during a press conference for the fight earlier this month.

But, while he’s honest about how his body feels training for the fight, Tyson’s signature confidence has also been on display.

“He’s going to knock me out? Anderson Silva. He couldn’t even knock out the little guys, how’s he going to knock me out?” Tyson said, while previously bringing up Paul’s fight with Nate Diaz as well

“He never knocked out a real man, come on. He didn’t knock out Tommy Fury. I’m going to f— Jake up.”

Meanwhile, Paul, 27, has oozed confidence throughout the press tour thus far.

“I’m going to show the world that I can outbox Mike Tyson, prove everyone wrong, and show that I will be the one doing the killing,” Paul said in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.

The last time Tyson was in a boxing ring for a fight was an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020, which resulted in a draw. Tyson last fought in a sanctioned fight in June 2005.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

