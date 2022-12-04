Mike White leads Jets teammates into stadium with ‘Mighty Ducks’ jersey after players show support

New York Jets quarterback Mike White electrified fans last week when he led the team to a 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears.

On Sunday, White led some of his teammates into U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings wearing a “Mighty Ducks” jersey. White wore Charlie Conway’s hockey sweater with the captain “C” on it. Some of his teammates also wore sweaters from the movies.

White received more support on Saturday with other teammates wearing “Mike F’n White” shirts.

The 27-year-old second-year quarterback was thrust into the starting role following the backlash Zach Wilson received for not stepping up and taking responsibility for the team’s loss against the New England Patriots when he made only nine completions for 77 yards and was sacked four times.

White made his first start of the season against the Bears. He was 22-for-28 with 315 passing yards and three touchdown passes. It was his second career win as a starting quarterback.

White came into the starting role last season when Wilson went out with an injury. He had 953 passing yards, five touchdown passes and eight interceptions in four appearances.

New York now faces a tough challenge against Minnesota. The Vikings could clinch a playoff spot if a few things go right.