Military parents surprised by daughter’s early return home at Peach Bowl

Fans of only one team went home happy after Saturday’s Peach Bowl, but everyone came together for a beautiful moment during the game.

Ole Miss walloped Penn State for its first 11-win season in program history.

Before that, a mom and dad were brought to joyful tears.

After the first quarter, James Perry was recognized for his time as an operator for Chick-fil-A, the sponsor for the bowl.

Little did he know it was actually a surprise. His daughter, U.S. Army Capt. Shalesa Perry, arrived home early.

James and his wife were watching a video message from their daughter on the big screen at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

After the video, the couple turned around, and Capt. Perry walked through the tunnel, much to the surprise of not only the parents, but everyone in attendance.

Before the father could even react, the mother sprinted toward her daughter and gave a huge hug.

The family received a standing ovation, and Capt. Perry even high-fived some fans.

And it all happened on James’ birthday.

As for the game, it was Ole Miss’ first bowl win since 2020 in the Outback Bowl.

Jaxson Dart passed for 379 yards and three touchdowns, including two to tight end Caden Prieskorn, and ran for a score in the 38-25 victory.

Ole Miss gained 541 yards against Penn State, more than double the 223 yards per game the Nittany Lions had allowed, which led the nation. It was the most yards and points allowed by the Nittany Lions this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

