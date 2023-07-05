Millwall FC owner John Berylson, 70, killed in car crash in Massachusetts

John Berylson, the owner and chairman of the English football club Millwall F.C., died in a car crash in Massachusetts early Tuesday morning after losing control of his vehicle, police said. He was 70.

The South London team confirmed Berylson’s passing in a statement, calling his death “sudden and tragic.”

“It is with a collective broken heart and the deepest of regret that we announce the passing of our beloved owner and chairman, John Berylson,” a statement posted to the team’s website read.

“John’s sudden and tragic passing will unquestionably impact all those who were fortunate to have known him. He was a truly great man, incredibly devoted to his family, and a person of such remarkable generosity, warmth and kindness. He lived a storied life, one full of color and joy, and was infinitely thoughtful of others with an endless desire to share his immense knowledge and experiences to help people.”

According to the Falmouth Police Department, officers and first responders reported to the scene of the crash just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Once there, officers found a “single vehicle overturned resting against a tree.”

Berylson was discovered trapped inside the vehicle and was eventually “extricated by mechanical means,” but was pronounced dead on the scene after succumbing to his injuries.

Investigators believe that Berylson “lost control on a curve, and left the roadway,” prompting the 2019 Range Rover to roll over “into a ravine” before resting against the tree where first responders initially discovered it.

“John was, without any doubt whatsoever, the best club owner I have ever worked with, and I would argue strongly that he was the best chairman of any club in this country,” Millwall CEO Steve Kavanagh said in a lengthy statement.

“What he did for Millwall over so many years was both extraordinary and exemplary. He trusted his staff to get on with the task at hand but was always unwavering in his support in so many ways.”

Kavanagh’s statement continued, “I feel so desperately sad for John’s family and our thoughts and prayers are with them at what is just such a devastatingly cruel time.”

Berylson, an American businessman, first became involved with Millwall in 2006. He is survived by his wife, Amy, and their three children, Jennifer, James and Elizabeth.