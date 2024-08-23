Mindy Kaling defends Boston fans at DNC, praises Red Sox and NBA champ Jayson Tatum

Massachusetts native Mindy Kaling took her opportunity as host of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Wednesday night to come to the defense of Boston fans.

Speaking on stage at the United Center in Chicago, the renowned actress decided to combat the hate bestowed upon the state – most notably its fans – by pointing out some of Boston’s favorite things.

“Guys, I couldn’t leave here without giving a shout-out to the amazing delegation from my home state, Massachusetts. I love you, Massachusetts. Everyone is always hating on us, but they just don’t get it,” she said.

“Go Sox! Go Jayson Tatum!”

Kaling also made reference to the state’s fascination with Dunkin Donuts coffee, and also Ben Affleck’s high-profile split from estranged wife Jennifer Lopez.

“Ben Affleck, hang in there!”

Tatum and the Celtics won the franchise’s 18th NBA championship this year after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games. Boston now has the most NBA titles out of any franchise in league history.

In an interview with Fox News Digital in January, Tatum praised Boston fans despite the criticism they have faced over the years.

“I’ve been very fortunate, seven years now, to be in Boston and they truly do have the best fans in the league,” he said. “They support us night in and night out. Just want to repay them with good basketball. They give us so much and energy at every game. You don’t want to let them down in that sense.”

Boston fans have been criticized by several NBA players over the last few seasons. In 2023, Jaylen Brown said part of the fan base was “extremely toxic.” Former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving said many insults were hurled his way during a playoff game in 2022. LeBron James even said Boston fans were “racist as f—.”

“They’re gonna say whatever the f— they want to say,” James said in 2022.

