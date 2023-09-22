Minkah Fitzpatrick defends hit that injured Nick Chubb: ‘There’s nothing I really would do differently’

Following Nick Chubb‘s gruesome injury on Monday night, fans were quick to point the finger.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick made the tackle that resulted in the injury that ESPN didn’t even opt to show a replay of. (It’s accessible on the Internet if you so choose.)

Football, of course, is a rather violent game, and as injuries have increased over the years, players of all levels have been taught safer ways to tackle players – primarily to avoid head injuries.

But of course, at the NFL level, the perfect tackle isn’t very easy to make. Despite this, fans were quick to say that Fitzpatrick’s hit was dirty, as he should’ve tackled Chubb high at the goal line, rather than going low.

But the six-year vet says he wouldn’t do anything differently.

“I would say, one: they’ve never tackled Nick Chubb before if they’re telling me to go high,” Fitzpatrick told the NFL Network.

He also described how quickly the play happened, so there wasn’t much time to think, and he was simply just being reactive to what he saw.

“Two: What I seen was it opened up, it’s goal line. I didn’t see anybody on him. I made the decision as soon as I seen the hole open up and him in the hole to go low.

“You can tell me how to tackle him low, but it’s a fast game. It’s a game (where) you make decisions in milliseconds. Can’t really control what happens after you choose to make your decision. I already chose to go low. Somebody got on his back when I was going low, and what happened, happened. There’s nothing I really would do differently. Again, like I said earlier, it’s very unfortunate. Nick Chubb’s a great player. He makes the game a lot better when he’s playing. Just hope for a speedy recovery.”

The Cleveland Browns were quick to say that the running back would likely miss the season with what they described as a “significant” injury.

Chubb suffered a similar injury when he was at the University of Georgia in 2015, meaning the rehab, and a return to tip-top play, would both be even more difficult than they already were.