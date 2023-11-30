Minnesota-Duluth football player dead at 22 after cardiac arrest following workout

Minnesota-Duluth University football player Reed Ryan unexpectedly died on Tuesday following a workout in the weight room at the school, his family announced. Ryan was 22.

In an obituary for Ryan, the family wrote he suffered cardiac arrest, which was the result of “an undetected genetic heart condition.” They added that Ryan immediately received CPR from the training team at the school, and was transferred to the ICU at St.Mary’s-Duluth.

However, they weren’t able to regain his pulse.

“Our staff and players are devastated about Reed’s passing,” said UMD head football coach Curt Wiese in a statement. “Reed aspired to be better every day at whatever task was at hand. He helped bring out the best in others with his positive attitude, infectious smile, and genuine care for the people around him. We were fortunate to have Reed on our team, and he made our program, our department, and our community a better place in a short period of time.

“Reed will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on forever. He was the epitome of a UMD Bulldog, and what we can all aspire to be. To his family, thank you for allowing us to be part of his inspiring young life. Reed was a Bulldog through and through.”

“Reed had a contagious smile and lived life to the fullest in his short years. Reed loved people, he could talk to anyone and prided himself on being surrounded by friends, family, mentors, and being part of a team. He created his own online vintage store-Thrifted Tiger, loved to travel, collecting shoes, drawing, going to concerts, and cooking,” his obituary read.

Reed transferred to MDU after four seasons at North Dakota State University. He won two NCAA Division I AA FCS National titles with NDSU in 2019 and 2021.

He totaled eight combined tackles in nine games, two of which led to a total loss of 10 yards. He also had a sack, while aiding a Bulldogs defensive unit that had the lowest average yards allowed per game in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

“Reed had a positive impact on so many and we are deeply saddened by his passing,” UMD director of athletics Forrest Karr said in a statement. “Reed was a kind, caring and thoughtful young man who enjoyed bringing people together. He grew up in my hometown and was beloved by those who knew him in Waunakee, Fargo, Duluth, and beyond.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Reed’s family and friends during this time of sorrow. We are grateful for everyone who is supporting Reed’s teammates and our staff members.”