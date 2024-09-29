Minnesota falls to No. 12 Michigan to go under .500 with Gov Tim Walz in attendance

The pregame went much better for Tim Walz than his state’s college football program.

The University of Minnesota headed to Ann Arbor for a Big Ten matchup with No. 12 Michigan, and the reigning champs dominated early.

The Golden Gophers fought back late, scoring three touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone, but it wasn’t enough.

In all, the governor of Minnesota, in a suite with Beto O’Rourke, saw the Golden Gophers fall to the Wolverines, 27-24.

Minnesota cut it to a three-point game with 1:36 to go, and they actually recovered an onside kick, but a special teamer was ruled offsides, negating the play, and the Wolverines were able to run out the rest of the clock.

Before the game, Walz was tailgating with fans outside the Big House.

“A little rain can’t keep us from the big Michigan-Minnesota game! And it’s not gonna stop these students from making sure that everyone on their campus is registered to vote,” Walz posted on X.

When asked by Michigan College Democrats on X whether he was “excited for Michigan to beat Minnesota today,” he let out a laughter, knowing it was unlikely.

“I’m excited to be at the Big House, I’m excited to watch this incredible game. I’m more excited to see see young people being excited about their future,” he responded.

After he got done tailgating, Walz and his wife took the field to greet Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck.

Michigan running back Kalel Mullings continued his dominance on the ground, finding the end zone twice.

The Wolverines are now 5-1 and have won four straight since their loss to Texas, who are now ranked No. 1 in the country. The Gophers are now 2-3 on the season, losing both of their conference games.

Michigan plays its first road game next week in a national championship rematch against Washington, while Minnesota will host No. 13 USC.

