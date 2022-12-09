Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson trolls Mike Leach with transfer announcement

Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson took aim at head coach Mike Leach on Wednesday while announcing plans to enter the transfer portal.

Johnson, who finished the season as the team’s second-leading rusher, posted a message to social media thanking his teammates and fans but singled Leach out by name, saying that he “is glad I am leaving.”

“To Mississippi State University, my teammates, trainers, and amazing fans, it has been an honor to participate in this program with you all. Together you guys have helped me build my character and skill’s [sic] tremendously.”

He continued, “With that being said, since I am not very tough, and Leach is glad I am leaving, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with the hopes of finding a more fit playing environment for me. Thank you.”

Leach declined to specifically comment on Johnson in a statement to ESPN Wednesday but extended well-wishes for his future.

“We only comment on players currently with our program. In any case, we wish him the best with his future.”

Johnson finished the season with 89 carries for 488 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. The Bulldogs have eight wins for the first time since 2018. It’s their highest total under third-year coach Mike Leach.