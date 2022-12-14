Mississippi State to play in bowl game following death of Mike Leach

Mississippi State is mourning the loss of its head football coach with the news Mike Leach died Monday night at the age of 61.

Leach, who was in his third season as head coach in Starkville, led the Bulldogs to a record of 8-4 in 2022, earning a spot in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois.

Mississippi State plans on finishing its season against the Fighting Illini Jan. 2.

LANE KIFFIN REMEMBERS MIKE LEACH: ‘I CAN’T IMAGINE COLLEGE FOOTBALL WITHOUT HIM’

“The players are 100% behind playing this bowl game and doing what coach Leach would expect them to do,” interim athletic director Bracky Brett told ESPN. “We all know that’s what coach Leach would want, and it’s what we should do.”

Zach Arnett, Mississippi State defensive coordinator, was placed in charge of the program following Leach’s hospitalization and will coach the team in its bowl game.

The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It’s only fitting that we play this game and honor coach Leach in a stadium that has a pirate ship,” Brett said.

Illinois head coach Brett Bielema offered his condolences to Leach’s family following news of his passing.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike Leach’s family,” Bielema said in a statement, according to NBC Chicago. “Today is a sad day for college football. We lost a great coach, a great person, and one of the legendary personalities in our sport. Mike and I built a long friendship after first meeting at the Alamo Bowl in the early 2000s. We shared so many memories over the years. RIP, Mike.”

During his 21-year coaching career, Leach led his teams to 19 bowl games.

Leach had a career record of 158-107.