Missouri governor reduces sentence of ex-Chiefs coach Britt Reid; remaining sentence changed to house arrest

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson reduced the prison sentence for former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, who pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in 2022.

The drunken driving crash left a 5-year-old girl with a traumatic brain injury.

Britt, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, will be released and serve the remainder of his three-year prison sentence on house arrest due to the commutation, the governor’s office confirmed. His sentence ends Oct. 31.

He will have to adhere to multiple conditions during his house arrest. He will be required to attend weekly meetings with a parole officer and peer support sponsor. He will also have to participate in behavioral counseling, among other conditions.

Reid was sentenced in November 2022. A spokesperson said the governor weighed several factors when making the decision.

“Reid has completed his alcohol abuse treatment program and has served more prison time than most individuals convicted of similar offenses,” Parson’s office said in a statement.

Reid will also now be required to work at least 30 hours a week and complete 10 hours a month of community service.

The Chiefs communications staff did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment about the commutation from the team or Andy Reid.

Prosecutors said Reid was intoxicated and driving about 84 mph (135 kph) in a 65 mph zone when his Dodge truck hit the cars on an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium Feb. 4, 2021.

A girl inside one of the cars, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury. A total of six people, including Reid, were injured. One of the vehicles he hit had stalled because of a dead battery, and the second was owned by Ariel’s mother, who had arrived to help.

Reid had a blood alcohol level of 0.113% two hours after the crash, police said. The legal limit is 0.08%. The Chiefs reached a confidential agreement with Ariel’s family to pay for her ongoing medical treatment and other expenses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

