Missouri star linebacker Chad Bailey suspended from team after DWI arrest
Missouri star linebacker Chad Bailey was suspended from the team on Sunday after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Sunday, the school said.
Bailey, a 23-year-old team captain for the Tigers, was booked at around 2:45 a.m. local time and was released on $500 bond, according to online records from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
Police said Bailey was pulled over around 1 a.m. Sunday near the Columbia campus for an expired license plate and lane violation. Bailey reportedly told officers he had consumed alcohol and then allegedly failed a field sobriety test.
“We are aware of the situation involving Chad Bailey,” Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “He’s been suspended according to Department of Athletics policy. We have high expectations for all of our student-athletes, on and off the field, and we will follow all departmental and campus policies.”
Bailey is expected to be sixth-year senior this fall after opting to return for his final year of eligibility, according to the paper. The Missouri student-athlete handbook says any athlete who is arrested must serve a minimum one-week suspension.
Bailey started 11 games for Missouri during the 2022 season. He had 57 tackles, including 8.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks.
Missouri finished the year 6-7, culminating with a loss to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.