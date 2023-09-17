Missouri upsets No. 15 Kansas State on walk-off 61-yard field goal

Harrison Mevis will remember his most recent field goal for the rest of his life.

It was a successful 61-yarder as time expired to give his unranked Missouri Tigers a 30-27 upset win over Big 12 rival and No. 15 Kansas State Saturday.

The Tigers got the ball at their own 18-yard line with 1:25 to go.

They got across midfield with 35 seconds to go and reached the Wildcats’ 39-yard-line. However, a delay of game pushed them back five yards.

Following an incomplete pass, Mizzou sent out the field goal unit for a special teams version of a Hail Mary.

Kansas State had a returner in the end zone in case the kick fell short, but all the returner could do was watch.

With three seconds left, the snap was good, the hold was good, and the kick was perfect.

The 245-pounder drilled a 61-yarder, igniting a huge party on the field.

Fans immediately rushed the field as Tigers players mobbed the kicker.

It’s the longest kick by an active SEC kicker and the second-longest in Missouri history.

Tigers quarterback Brady Cook finished with 356 yards passing and two touchdowns for the Tigers, who improved to 3-0. Both touchdowns were caught by Luther Burden III, who totaled seven receptions for 114 yards.

Will Howard threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns with an interception for the Wildcats, who lost their first game of the season following their Big 12 championship game victory last year. Two of Howard’s TD passes were caught by Ben Sinnott.

Missouri plays Memphis next Saturday night in St. Louis, while Kansas State plays Big 12 newcomer Central Florida next Saturday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.