MLB All-Star Game 2023: What to know about the Mid-Summer Classic
The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set to take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle Tuesday night and will feature some of the best players in the sport from both the American and National Leagues.
The best of the best from both leagues will square off, as per tradition. There is no fantasy draft format like there is for the NBA or divisional teams going against each other like in the NHL. The NFL also went back to conference matchups for their All-Star Game, termed the Pro Bowl.
Much like last year, there will still be some stars missing from the game. Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, Shane McClanahan, Dansby Swanson and Clayton Kershaw are just a few of the names who will not be able to participate in the game because of injuries.
The AL will hope to continue its incredible winning streak. The American League All-Stars have won nine consecutive games, increasing the streak last year with a 3-2 win. Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton was named the MVP of the game. He was not selected for this year’s game.
The last time the All-Star Game was in Seattle was back in 2001. The American League won the game 4-1 as it was Cal Ripken Jr.’s final All-Star Game appearance. He won the MVP.
Here’s how this year’s game is shaping out.
American League
Starters
C: Jonah Heim, Rangers
1B: Yandy Diaz, Rays
2B: Marcus Semien, Rangers
3B: Josh Jung, Rangers
SS: Corey Seager, Rangers
OF: Randy Arozarena, Rays
OF: Adolis Garcia, Rangers
OF: Austin Hays, Orioles
DH: Shohei Ohtani, Angels
Reserves
C: Salvador Perez, Royals
C: Adley Rutschman, Orioles
1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
2B: Whit Merrifield, Royals
3B: Jose Ramirez, Guardians
SS: Bo Bichette, Blue Jays
SS: Wander Franco, Rays
OF: Luis Robert Jr., White Sox
OF: Kyle Tucker, Astros
OF: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners
DH: Brent Rooker, Athletics
Starting pitchers
RHP: Gerrit Cole, Yankees
RHP: Luis Castillo, Mariners
RHP: Sonny Gray, Twins
RHP: Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers
RHP: Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays
RHP: Michael Lorenzen, igers
RHP: George Kirby, Mariners
RHP: Pablo Lopez, Twins
LHP: Framber Valdez, Astros
Relievers
RHP: Kenley Jansen, Red Sox
RHP: Felix Bautista, Orioles
RHP: Yennier Cano, Orioles
RHP: Carlos Estevez, Angels
National League
Starters
C: Sean Murphy, Braves
1B: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers
2B: Luis Arraez, Marlins
3B: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
SS: Orlando Arcia, Braves
OF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves
OF: Mookie Betts, Dodgers
OF: Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks
DH: J.D. Martinez, Dodgers
Reserves
C: Will Smith, Dodgers
C: Elias Diaz, Rockies
1B: Matt Olson, Braves
1B: Pete Alonso, Mets
2B: Ozzie Albies, Braves
3B: Austin Riley, Braves
SS: Geraldo Perdomo, Diamondbacks
OF: Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Diamondbacks
OF: Nick Castellanos, Phillies
OF: Juan Soto, Padres
DH: Jorge Soler, Marlins
Starting pitchers
RHP: Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks
RHP: Mitch Keller, Pirates
RHP: Josiah Gray, Natonals
RHP: Kodai Senga, Mets
RHP: Alex Cobb, Giants
RHP: Corbin Burnes, Brewers
LHP: Justin Steele, Cubs
Relievers
RHP: Alexis Diaz, Reds
RHP: Camilo Doval, Giants
RHP: David Bednar, Pirates
RHP: Craig Kimbrel, Phillies
LHP: Josh Hader, Padres
How to watch
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Broadcasters: Joe Davis and John Smoltz
Where: T-Mobile Park
Location: Seattle, Washington