MLB broadcaster says she contemplated relocating to different country after ‘botched’ ceremonial first pitch

Throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at an MLB game is a special moment.

Many of the individuals who’ve been given the opportunity have gone on to cherish the moment, but broadcaster Siera Santos’ time on the pitching mound appeared to quickly go from a dream to a nightmare.

Santos, who co-hosts the MLB Network’s “Intentional Talk,” was asked to toss the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks game against the Los Angeles Dodgers this past Friday.

Santos acknowledged the pressure she experienced leading up to her moment in the spotlight.

She told the Arizona Republic her colleagues would likely roast her “for the rest of eternity” should she effectively drop the ball. It appears Santos’ concerns proved to be valid as her pitch sailed to the left of home plate.

During her routine appearance on the MLB Network program on Monday, Santos took a moment to revisit the failed pitch.

“Alright guys, let’s address the elephant in the room and address the most embarrassing day of my life,” Santos told Kevin Millar and Ryan Dempster.

“I’m honestly surprised my badge still worked when I walked in the door today. I absolutely botched this first pitch. It wasn’t a first pitch; it was an abomination! I seriously considered changing my name and moving to a different country,” Santos said.

Santos also made it clear that she tried to be prepared for the moment. “People are like, ‘Why didn’t you practice?’ I did practice! I was at a Little League field right beforehand, and I was sailing it over home plate.”

While Santos admittedly felt the sting in the days since the brutal pitch, she could soon have a shot at redemption. A recent post to the MLB Network’s Instagram account, citing sources, claimed “A redemption first pitch is in the works.”

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani’s three-run homer capped Los Angeles’ 14-11 win over the D’Backs last Friday.

Arizona bounced back on Saturday to shut out Los Angeles 3-0. The Dodgers celebrated an 8-1 victory on Sunday to secure a four-game series split. The D’Backs opened a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Monday, while the Dodgers were idle ahead of a series with the Athletics.

