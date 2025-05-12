MLB fans react to Rockies’ 21-0 loss to Padres: ‘Sell the team’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Colorado Rockies’ abysmal start to their 2025 campaign hit a new low on Saturday, as they fell to the San Diego Padres, 21-0, at Coors Field, marking the team’s worst shutout loss in franchise history.

As the Padres poured it on, MLB fans couldn’t believe what they were watching, and their voices were heard on social media

The on-field product has been atrocious all year, as their 6-33 record is by far the worst in MLB. But a football score was on the board at Coors Field, and the Rockies fans in the stands, who were vastly outnumbered by Padres supporters, were chanting for change.

“The Rockies are losing 19-0 at the bottom of the fifth,” one X user posted. “The crowd is chanting, ‘Sell the Team, Sell the Team.’”

It’s not the first time Rockies owner Dick Monfort has heard chants to sell his team, as they haven’t had a winning record since 2018, losing over 100 games in each of the last two seasons.

Longtime Denver Gazette columnist Woody Paige gave his take after watching Saturday’s game.

“Delusional Dick Monfort said before season in rare form Rockies could have the best defense in history of baseball,” Paige wrote on X. “Roxhead was just a bit outside. Rockies lead MLB in errors and are last in fielding percentage. Go back to Greeley, Dick, and take the stink with you.”

A young kid held up a sign in the stands that read, “My arm is rested if needed!” showing how desperate fans are to see a good product.

“Send the Rockies to Triple-A,” another X user posted.

“Leagues should step in and take teams from inept ownership, McCourt style,” another wrote. “Rockies ownership is just not worthy of having that team anymore. The [Nolan] Arenado trade was the absolute end.”

On the other hand, some noticed that there were still a lot of fans in the stands despite the horrendous deficit. Just look at the crowd when Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. smacked a three-run homer to make it 19-0.

One fan gave a perspective on why Monfort would never sell.

“It’s 20-0 #Padres in the sixth inning and fans are doing the wave having the time of their lives,” an X user posted. “This is why the Monforts won’t sell the #Rockies. Fans don’t care. Good weather, beer, etc. Pathetic for a true baseball fan.”

One of those true baseball fans urged Rockies supporters to stop going to games after watching last night.

“As a Colorado native it is absolutely embarrassing that people still go to the games then complain how bad they are,” he wrote. “…YOU ARE THE REASON THE MONFORTS WONT SELL. STOP ATTENDING AND GIVING THEM MONEY.”

In the end, at least the Rockies’ social media team is trying to find a way to make light of the situation.

The MLB record for most losses in a single year – 121 – was set by the Chicago White Sox in 2024.

The Rockies appear headed to rivaling that woeful record.

