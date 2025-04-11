MLB great Ken Griffey Jr. takes photography talents to the Masters

Ken Griffey Jr. put his exceptional baseball skills on display for more than two decades during his storied MLB career.

This week, the baseball Hall of Famer showed off his photography skills.

Griffey traveled to Augusta National Golf Club for the Masters. But he wasn’t just another spectator with one of the highly coveted spectator badges.

The Seattle Mariners legend arrived as a credentialed photographer.

Griffey Jr. has long held an interest in photography. He said he initially began snapping photos as a way to see his children more often.

“I was still playing — and I understand what my dad felt like coming to watch me play — but now, with social media, it was a little different. Everybody is like, ‘Oh, Ken’s here,’” Griffey Jr. told Mornings @ the Masters.

“My daughter literally stopped dribbling a basketball and just looked at me when she was 5, and I was like, ‘OK, I’ve got to pay more attention to what’s going on.’ And I figured nobody’s messing with the photographer. Well, let me pick it up.”

Griffey’s athletic abilities extend beyond the baseball diamond, and he frequently plays golf. The 13-time MLB All-Star said he’s played at Masters events in the past.

Griffey finished his prolific big league baseball career with 630 regular-season home runs. While he is best known for his two stints with the Mariners, Griffey Jr. also played for the Cincinnati Reds from 2000-08.

