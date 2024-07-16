MLB Home Run Derby national anthem singer’s performance faces criticism on social media

The MLB Home Run Derby did not go off with a bang on Monday night, as singer Ingrid Andress was criticized heavily for her rendition of the national anthem at Globe Life Field on Monday night.

Andress, a 32-year-old singer-songwriter who has been featured on the Billboard Hot 100, stood between the pitcher’s mound and home plate and started to sing.

Andress appeared to have some trouble controlling her pitch from the start, especially on higher notes within “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Home Run Derby participant Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies was even seen smirking when the broadcast panned to him during the anthem.

This moment from Bohm was reminiscent of a past poor anthem performance by pop star Fergie before the NBA All-Star Game in 2018, which showed multiple NBA stars trying not to react to her singing.

Social media was quick to react to Andress, and they were pretty hard with their reviews.

“My ears are bleeding. One of the worst national anthem renditions ever,” one X user posted.

Another said: “Ingrid Andress giving Fergie a run for worst national anthem ever performed.”

“Uhhh… that anthem was interesting,” another X user posted.

Sports Illustrated writer Alex Carr weighed in: “I’m so sorry, I’m sure Ingrid Andress is a wonderful person, but that was one of the worst national anthems I think I’ve ever heard in my whole life.”

Andress is a country music artist who had a breakthrough single, “More Hearts Than Mine,” in 2019, which peaked at 30 on the Billboard Hot 100. She has also cowrote songs record by other artists.

