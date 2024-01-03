MLB legend David Ortiz whiffs during gender reveal

David Ortiz was a .286 hitter lifetime with 541 home runs, but even the best strike out sometimes.

The Boston Red Sox legend was surrounded by some friends and family in the Dominican Republic for a gender reveal.

Fittingly, “Big Papi” opted for a baseball-themed reveal, where he would hit an object that exploded either blue or pink to reflect the gender of his upcoming child.

So Ortiz dug his feet into the batter’s box and was ready for his 542nd career homer.

But the left-handed slugger got jammed with a pitch up-and-in and wasn’t able to make contact.

However, that didn’t stop the party one bit, as blue confetti sprayed from elsewhere – of course, it was supposed to be timed with when Ortiz made contact.

Ortiz could be seen picking up the object from behind him while the blue fell and everyone screamed in celebration.

When the camera eventually shows him again, he’s celebrating as any father who just found out he’s having a boy would, quickly forgetting about the strikeout.

The boy will be the 48-year-old’s fifth child, but his first with his new girlfriend – he has three children from his previous marriage, and a son from another relationship.

One of Ortiz’s sons plays for the Brockton Rox of the New England Future’s Collegiate Baseball League, alongside Pedro Martinez Jr. and Manny Ramirez Jr., the sons of his former Red Sox teammates. Gary Sheffield’s son is also on the team.

Ortiz won three World Series with Boston before retiring in 2017 – the Sox won again the year after.

He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame last year.

