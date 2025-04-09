MLB legend Pedro Martinez reveals family members missing after roof collapse in Dominican Republic

MLB legend Pedro Martinez revealed Tuesday night that he has family members who are still buried in the rubble after a roof collapsed at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic.

The former Boston Red Sox star talked about the tragedy that has left more than 120 people dead and hundreds more injured in Santo Domingo.

“I still have family members that are still in the rubble, and we don’t know what happened to them, but we just want to be strong, like we have always been,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram.

Martinez expressed his condolences to those who have lost loved ones and who are still trying to find those who are missing.

“With a heavy heart I send condolences to all our family members and the people in the United States that have family in the Dominican Republic,” he added in a post on X.

“We are sad and affected by the tragedy. Our hearts are with you. We are a country that prays a lot and remains united all the time.”

The Jet Set nightclub was packed on Monday night going into Tuesday morning as it held one of its weekly parties. Former MLB players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco were among those dead when the entire roof collapsed as revelers danced to a merengue concert.

Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the northwestern province of Montecristi and sister of former MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz, called Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader while trapped in the rubble. She died later in the hospital. Other victims included singer Rubby Perez, saxophonist Luis Solis, fashion designer Martin Polanco and several others.

Officials put the death toll at 124.

Authorities have asked for calm as those waiting for information on their loved ones have grown increasingly worried.

MLB remembered those who were lost in the tragedy before some games on Tuesday night.

“Major League Baseball is deeply saddened by the passings of Octavio Dotel, Tony Blanco, Nelsy Cruz and all the victims of last night’s tragedy in Santo Domingo,” he said. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of all those who have been affected and to our colleague Nelson and his entire family,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

“The connection between baseball and the Dominican Republic runs deep, and we are thinking of all the Dominican players and fans across the game today.”

Fox News’ Chantz Martin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.