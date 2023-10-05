MLB legend talks Trevor Bauer situation: ‘You can’t get that time back’

Trevor Bauer and his accuser settled a legal dispute Tuesday, and the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher revealed damning text messages sent by the woman to her friends and acquaintances.

Even as Bauer faced sexual assault allegations, he was never charged with a crime, and a restraining order request from the woman was never granted.

Bauer was suspended 324 games before an arbitrator reduced it to 194 games. He was later released and signed with a team in Japan.

Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine appeared on OutKick’s “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich” Wednesday and was asked whether he thought Bauer was treated fairly by Major League Baseball.

“My thing is always it’s a delicate balance, and it’s a delicate thing when something like this happens. … And let’s say in Trevor’s case — and again I know something came down recently I don’t know the details of it. But let’s say in a case with Trevor where you find out there was no wrongdoing,” Glavine said.

“Well, that’s essentially a three-year suspension that he’s not getting back. He can’t get that time back. He can’t go back in time and be three years younger and play.”

The former Atlanta Braves and New York Mets star said there should be a bigger conversation on how allegations, like those against Bauer, which never resulted in criminal charges, and discipline should be handled.

“I think there needs to be a little bit of a conversation about how we handle these things because, in the end, there is a chance that the guys that are being accused didn’t do anything wrong. Or they get found not doing anything wrong,” he said. “You can’t get that time back.

“I’m not sitting here and suggesting that I know the answer. But I just feel for guys when they get into a situation like that. It seems like the knee-jerk reaction immediately now is, ‘Oh, we have to do something because it’s kind of a hot topic issue, so to speak.’ Again, the flip side to that is, ‘Well, what happens in the end if there was no wrongdoing found to have been done?’ You can’t get that time back.”

Glavine predicted a team might want to take a flier on Bauer, but that team would have to be able to handle all the blowback that could come with it.

He added that he doesn’t envy anyone playing in today’s game, especially with the advent of social media.

“Listen, I’ve said it more than once. I would not want to be playing any professional sport in today’s world. Listen, the money’s great. It always gets better — every generation,” he told Dakich. “But the things that guys have to deal with today is off the charts.

“You can’t go anywhere without somebody having a camera. You can’t go anywhere without somebody videotaping. It’s getting to be more and more where you can’t go out places without people knowing who you are, and they’re trying to goad you into a situation and get you in trouble. It’s difficult.”