MLB set to make history with tentative deal on first-ever CBA: report

Minor league baseball players have reportedly reached a tentative deal on a historic collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with Major League Baseball.

ESPN report late Tuesday night that the first-of-its-kind CBA will more than double player pay among other things minor league baseball has wanted for quite some time.

This was always the plan when minor league players voted to unionize last year under the MLB Players’ Association.

ESPN says the deal is expected to last five years before it need to be renewed.

Player pay in minor league baseball compared to the major leagues is a vast difference, but this CBA is set to bridge that gap a bit.

Starting in Triple-A, pay will increase per year from $17,500 to $35,800, followed by Double-A from $13,800 to $30,250, High-A from $11,000 to $27,300, Low-A from $11,000 to $26,200 and the Complex league from $4,800 to $19,800.

Players will also be paid during spring training and the offseason, albeit a “dead period,” which is the Thursday prior to Thanksgiving until New Year’s Day.

Once minor league players unionized last year, the MLBPA became their representation in negotiating with MLB for the new CBA. It has been a battle for these players to see increases in pay as well as proper housing during the season.

This CBA is a gigantic step in the direction they hoped to find themselves after the unionization.

“As union members, Minor League Players have been empowered with a collective voice in determining the terms and conditions of their employment. First and foremost, the MLBPA and its Minor League members are focused on negotiating the first Minor League Collective Bargaining Agreement, which we hope will secure long-needed improvements in Player treatment, and make our game better for players and fans alike,” the MLBPA site states.