MLB suspends Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. one game for social media outburst after ejection

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was given a fine and one-game suspension after he lashed out at an umpire online and in-person after being ejected following a controversial call in the team’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

MLB senior vice president of on-field operations Michael Hill announced the decision on Friday, citing a violation of the league’s social media policy.

Chisholm was ejected in the seventh inning after he argued a third strike call from plate umpire John Bacon. After arguing at the plate, Chisholm was thrown out of the game.

According to MLB.com, Chisholm then took to social media to share his difference of opinion. He sent a post on X at around 9:24 p.m. which read, “Not even f—ing close.” The post was sent while the game was still going on, and was swiftly deleted.

The post was an apparent violation of Major League Baseball’s social media policy, which prohibits the use of electronic devices during games. According to the policy, “electronic equipment” may not be used 30 minutes prior to the start of a game until its conclusion.

Additionally, the policy prohibits any content “that questions the impartiality of or otherwise denigrates a Major or Minor League umpire.” Chisholm’s actions on Thursday night appeared to violate both of those rules.

He was fined an undisclosed amount and was suspended for one-game. Because he appealed the decision, Chisholm was able to play in New York’s 1-0 victory over Tampa Bay on Friday night. He started at second base and went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts.

“I’m a competitor, so when I go out there, and I feel like I’m right, and you’re saying something to me that I think doesn’t make sense, I’m going to get fired up and be upset,” Chisholm said after his ejection.

“I lost my emotions, I lost my cool. So, at the same time, I still got to be able to stay out there and play defense for my team. That’s why I’m here.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.